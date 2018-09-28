Typical Jambalaya can be really spicy, which is not appealing to most kids. This version still has the yummy Jambalaya flavor, just with a more mild heat making it the perfect veggie packed dinner for kids. Plus you will

not believe how fast this meal can be whipped up. One-pot Jambalaya Recipe for kids will definitely be on your menu!

Let’s go

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoon – olive oil

• 1/2 medium – onion

1 medium – bell pepper, red

• 1 medium – bell pepper, green

• 1 medium – bell pepper, orange

• 2 cloves – garlic

• 1/2 pound – chicken breast

• 8 ounce – turkey sausage

• 3 cup – chicken broth, low-sodium

• 2 cup – crushed tomatoes, canned

1 1/2 cup – brown rice, raw

• 1/2 tbsp – Cajun spice

• 1 teaspoon – thyme, dried

• 1 teaspoon – Worcestershire sauce

• 8 ounce – shrimp, peeled and deveined

Directions

1 Heat olive oil in a large dutch oven or sturdy pot. Chop onions and peppers into bit size pieces. Mince or crush garlic.

2 Saute veggies and garlic until they soften, about 4-5 minutes.

3 Cut chicken and sausage into bite size pieces.

4 Add the chicken and the sausage and continue cooking until chicken is no longer pink on the outside.

5 To the pot add the rest of the ingredients, except the shrimp. Stir to combine.

6 Decrease the heat to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes.

7 If you use brown rice vs. white rice, this will take longer to cook for the rice to soften. Plan on an extra 20-25 minutes and you may need to add more liquid

8 Once the rice is soft, taste and add more seasonings to taste.

9 Add shrimp and continue to simmer until the shrimp are pink and cooked through.

10 Serve warm and enjoy!

