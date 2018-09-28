Typical Jambalaya can be really spicy, which is not appealing to most kids. This version still has the yummy Jambalaya flavor, just with a more mild heat making it the perfect veggie packed dinner for kids. Plus you will
not believe how fast this meal can be whipped up. One-pot Jambalaya Recipe for kids will definitely be on your menu!
Let’s go Ingredients • 2 tablespoon – olive oil • 1/2 medium – onion 1 medium – bell pepper, red • 1 medium – bell pepper, green • 1 medium – bell pepper, orange • 2 cloves – garlic • 1/2 pound – chicken breast • 8 ounce – turkey sausage • 3 cup – chicken broth, low-sodium • 2 cup – crushed tomatoes, canned 1 1/2 cup – brown rice, raw • 1/2 tbsp – Cajun spice • 1 teaspoon – thyme, dried • 1 teaspoon – Worcestershire sauce • 8 ounce – shrimp, peeled and deveined Directions 1 Heat olive oil in a large dutch oven or sturdy pot. Chop onions and peppers into bit size pieces. Mince or crush garlic.
2 Saute veggies and garlic until they soften, about 4-5 minutes.
3 Cut chicken and sausage into bite size pieces. 4 Add the chicken and the sausage and continue cooking until chicken is no longer pink on the outside.
5 To the pot add the rest of the ingredients, except the shrimp. Stir to combine.
6 Decrease the heat to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes.
7 If you use brown rice vs. white rice, this will take longer to cook for the rice to soften. Plan on an extra 20-25 minutes and you may need to add more liquid
8 Once the rice is soft, taste and add more seasonings to taste.
9 Add shrimp and continue to simmer until the shrimp are pink and cooked through.
10 Serve warm and enjoy! Note- Photos used doesnot belong to modernghana.com unless otherwise stated.
One-Pot Jambalaya Recipe For Kids
Typical Jambalaya can be really spicy, which is not appealing to most kids. This version still has the yummy Jambalaya flavor, just with a more mild heat making it the perfect veggie packed dinner for kids. Plus you will
not believe how fast this meal can be whipped up. One-pot Jambalaya Recipe for kids will definitely be on your menu!
Let’s go
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoon – olive oil
• 1/2 medium – onion
1 medium – bell pepper, red
• 1 medium – bell pepper, green
• 1 medium – bell pepper, orange
• 2 cloves – garlic
• 1/2 pound – chicken breast
• 8 ounce – turkey sausage
• 3 cup – chicken broth, low-sodium
• 2 cup – crushed tomatoes, canned
1 1/2 cup – brown rice, raw
• 1/2 tbsp – Cajun spice
• 1 teaspoon – thyme, dried
• 1 teaspoon – Worcestershire sauce
• 8 ounce – shrimp, peeled and deveined
Directions
1 Heat olive oil in a large dutch oven or sturdy pot. Chop onions and peppers into bit size pieces. Mince or crush garlic.
2 Saute veggies and garlic until they soften, about 4-5 minutes.
3 Cut chicken and sausage into bite size pieces.
4 Add the chicken and the sausage and continue cooking until chicken is no longer pink on the outside.
5 To the pot add the rest of the ingredients, except the shrimp. Stir to combine.
6 Decrease the heat to medium-low and simmer for 30 minutes.
7 If you use brown rice vs. white rice, this will take longer to cook for the rice to soften. Plan on an extra 20-25 minutes and you may need to add more liquid
8 Once the rice is soft, taste and add more seasonings to taste.
9 Add shrimp and continue to simmer until the shrimp are pink and cooked through.
10 Serve warm and enjoy!
Note- Photos used doesnot belong to modernghana.com unless otherwise stated.