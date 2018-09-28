Chef Kofi Agyekum For Ghana At 2018 West Africa Food Festival

Pastry Chef, Kofi Agyekum is set to make Ghana proud again at a culinary contest put together by the Ghana Chefs Association.

Produced under the theme "Indigenous Cuisine and Culinary Innovation", The West African Food Festival is an innovative culinary event organised to showcase different cooking skills, techniques, flavours, cultures and food presentation.

The representative was one of other participants from South Africa, Lesotho, Togo, Benin, Liberia, Nigeria and Azerbaijan partaking in various activities including exhibitions. Also gracing the occasion is CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The Ghanaian frontliner is tutor of Dainess Chef School, Ghana's first culinary training institution, that is set to churn out top-class chefs.

The event, which opened to the general public and stakeholders of the culinary and hospitality industry was scheduled for 19th - 20th September, 2018 at the Accra Tourism Information Centre, 9am each day.