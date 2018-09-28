Tell The World There's Something Richer In Africa Than Mineral Deposits, It's Called Agriculture

Few days ago, FAO released their 2018 report on THE STATE OF FOOD SECURITY AND FOOD NUTRITION IN THE WORLD. Indications prove that Hunger was on a rise. Personally, this was not a surprise but I’m ruffled by the fact that ‘Undernourishment and severe food insecurity appear to be increasing in almost all regions of Africa.’

WHY AFRICA?

If my figures are right, Africa has 874m hectors of agriculture land and a population of 1.2b. It is estimated that in Africa 50% - 60% of the population are involved in Agriculture. So why then have the number of people hungry consistently increased from 198m in 2005 to 256.5m in 2017. Even between 2014 and 2016 where Asia (the leading continent in hunger) experienced a significant reduction from 552.2m to 514.5m, Africa was on a speed rise in hunger. These figures are evidential looking at indicators like food deprivation, critical food poverty, malnourishment and other related negative health inductions like underweight, stunning, obesity etc. I wouldn’t be in the best position to elucidate on what this ruffling situation means to Africa, but trust me it very upsetting for such a continent with all this capacity to keep crawling in our fight to eradicate hunger.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN TO GHANA?

I couldn’t say much for our dear continent but I may be able to write few on what a rise in hunger means to Ghana. The trend of hunger in the West Africa region hasn’t been different. We have equally experienced a continuous rise in hunger even at a point where southern and middle Africa was having a tangible fall in hunger. According to the above mentioned report, the major cause for the rise in hunger was CLIMATE CHANGE. Though in Ghana, climate change may be a significant contributor to the rise in hunger, however there are other sensitive overlooked factors which to me are playing frontline roles in the rise of hunger.

POLICIES AND PROJECTS ACCESSIBILITY, IMPLIMENTATION AND EVALUATION

As a nation, a lot of laudable steps had been taken in our agricultural sector aimed at improving food production and the standard of living of the citizenry.

Undoubtedly there seems to be a negative trend when it comes to the implementation of agricultural policies and the initiation and maintenance of agricultural related projects. Often than not, the implementation of these policies and projects have had series of political influence resulting in a shift of investment. It is either the ‘paperwork’ drains most of the money or the rightful beneficiaries (farmers) or implementers (experts) are denied. Travel from Bawku far in the Upper East to Elubo in the Western region, you would be able to count hundreds of projects in the agricultural landscape that are left to weeds and others under the mercies of the weather and rust.

Why? Why are these projects from international organizations like FAO, IFAD, ADfB, USAID, WFP, WORLD BANK and even from our own government left unused? Why can’t we continue with the various interventions we initiate to alleviate hunger and poverty? What is the level of monitoring and evaluation for such projects and policies?

The narrative must change.

We must let these afore mentioned organizations and the likes know where and when to put the capital. They should be made to understand that we look forward to projects or programs that have a least a decade impartation and survival period.

Consequently they shouldn’t allow a change in political party dictate the running of a project. We should consistently ensure proper monitoring and evaluation as citizens and not spectators to be sure that the rightful persons handle such investments.

A SHIFT OF INTEREST

It is clear that most Ghanaian youths have easily drifted from agriculture. In Ghana agriculture is not just the science of crop and animal production. It is an integral part of our socio-economic makeup and something more of our culture. Agriculture in Ghana is a major decider in the nation’s Employment, Foreign Exchange, Health, Education and the standard of living of the people.

It is estimated that in developing countries like Ghana about 60% of our population are engaged in agriculture but it seems this number keeps reducing. Most youth today do not see agriculture worth pursuing and this is crowned in the fact that they feel most funds meant for agriculture development are often siphoned by politicians. Some youth in agriculture see their colleagues in other sectors are doing better than them. To some of them, it is easy for even a trader to get access to loan compared to a district best farmer. The youth which form a major part of the agricultural labor force have now opted for rural urban migration.

The narrative must change.

We have to adapt a new thinking of agriculture. In my point of view let us go back and fix the basis; plowing, putting seeds in the soil and fertilizing. Can agriculture be taught once again in our basic schools but this time exposing us to the spotlight in agriculture advancement as seen in enviable countries such as Israel? Can most high school teachers change their attitude of extending forlorn comments at agriculture students? We need a program that doesn’t only give farmers access to input but also a scheme that ensures that women and young youths have access to funds, lands, technical support and given keen monitoring and evaluation. It is not about mere starting but a persistent production is key for progress.

BRIDGING THE GAPS IN PROCESSING, NUTRITION AND PATRONANGE

The cutlass and hoe agriculture has outlived its time. In this rapid developing world, we need a lot of modification without compromising the quality of what we produce. But the question is what the availability of these technologies and how accessible and affordable are they to a poor farmer? Why do we still delight in exporting raw agriculture produce so that we could import expensive products made from them? Many of us are even ignorant of hidden hunger. We eat anything and call it food. There is a saying that ‘’ a real thirsty man looks not at the banks of the river he drinks’’.

The narrative must change.

We must eat what we grow and grow more of what we eat. What must prevent us from adding value to our agriculture produce to create jobs and even ensure food security? We have to pose to use modernized technology and systems to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in our production without compromising the sovereignty of our countries agriculture. It is also essential that we prioritize research and innovations to help us come out with varieties and farming methods which fit the constantly changing climatic conditions

THE WICKED HAND OF HUNGER

It is quiet unfortunate that Ghana is counted among undernourished countries. How is that possible in a country which agriculture remains the backbone of our economy with approximately 6.2m hectors of uncultivated agriculture land. Hunger in Ghana is soluble and we have the capacity (land, knowledge ideas and labor) which is the solvent to dissolve this situation.

Honestly this begins by we recognizing the wicked hand of hunger. Aside the fact that hunger could kill, hunger has related consequences like having effect on our mental well-being, our health, relationships and the level of peace and stability that exist within our various societies. Yes these are the unseen intrinsic negative effect of hunger. When we are hungry its basically means our energy, ability, potential is limited. We realize the slightest thing makes us angry. We don’t want to stay any longer and we don’t want to hear anymore. The saddest part is our health is immensely affected. This makes hunger serious and our outmost concern.

It’s high time the world have a different look at Africa. Most of our international partners turn to like the drilling of our mineral deposits than looking at the other richer side of Africa. If indeed we want to help and fast track the development of Africa then we have to do a better massive investment in agriculture. One day we could be done drilling the gold, diamond, lithium, bauxite, crude oil and any other mineral you could think of, but our Agriculture Soil may live forever.

