Try This Delish Coconut Bread Recipe

Coconut bread is eaten in Jamaica and other areas of the Caribbean. The bread contains some coconut milk, and is starchy and slightly sweet.

Ingredients
3 cups flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
2 2/3 cups shredded coconut (or 2 cups â€‹â€‹freshly grated coconut)

2 eggs
1 cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon â€‹â€‹Vanilla extract (or coconut extract)

1/2 cup butter (melted and cooled)

Method
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Grease and flour two 8 x 4 inch loaf pans or a 10-inch tube pan.

Combine flour, baking powder, and salt with wire whisk. Stir in coconut and sugar. Make a well in the center.

In another bowl combine the last set of ingredients.

Pour into well. Mix until just combined.
Bake in the pan(s) for 50 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan(s) for 10 minutes. Finish cooling on wire racks.

