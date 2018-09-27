We Are Loving Efya's Super Unique Fashion Style

Ghanaian musician, Efya has consistently released hits after hits over the years. She is a household name with strong international recognition too.

Real name Jane Awindor, Efya has stylishly served us with great style tips after hitting the limelight.

Her music videos, apparels for her stage performances and red carpet photos evidently show Efya has supported the Ghanaian fashion industry and continues to look stunning each passing day.

Here are some of our favorite photos of Efya slaying in gorgeous dresses. 1. Who Woman

Style inspiration from Ghanaian musician, Efya

