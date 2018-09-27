Free Visa To South Africa? Here are 5 Amazing Things Ghanaians Can Do On A Trip To SA

As part of promoting tourism, South Africa has extended visa waiver to 12 countries including Ghana.

Citizens from these countries will be required to go through the biometric procedure on arrival in South Africa.

Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba revealed during the press launch that this decision will ease movement and attract a large number of tourists, families and boost their local businesses.

Pulse.com.gh brings you a list of fun things families can do in South Africa upon their arrival.