43 minutes ago

Free Visa To South Africa? Here are 5 Amazing Things Ghanaians Can Do On A Trip To SA

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
As part of promoting tourism, South Africa has extended visa waiver to 12 countries including Ghana.

Citizens from these countries will be required to go through the biometric procedure on arrival in South Africa.

Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba revealed during the press launch that this decision will ease movement and attract a large number of tourists, families and boost their local businesses.

Pulse.com.gh brings you a list of fun things families can do in South Africa upon their arrival.

  • Swimming with sharks


    927201814201 23041q5dcw proteasharkselfiexl

    Scuba Diving with Sharks
    Sharks are dangerous animals; the smallest provocation will lead to a violent reaction or attack.

    Under good supervision and training, humans can spend quality time with these hungry predators under the water. Depending on your level of comfort, you can choose to either shark cage dive; snorkel cageless or don a SCUBA set for a baited shark dive.

    • Bungee Jumps & Rope Swings

      927201814201 qvmxpcb543 bloukransbungyjumpxl

      Bungee Jumps & Rope Swings
      Bloukrans Bridge Bungy is one of the world's highest commercial bridge bungy at 216 metres above the Bloukrans River. It is situated at Bloukrans Bridge on the N2 Highway at the border between the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape in the Tsitsikamma area of South Africa's Garden Route.

      • Climbing Table Mountain


        927201814201 8cs1vihuup capetowntablemountainviewxl

        Cape Town Far Below
        Towering 1086 meters over Cape Town, and around 500 million years in the making, Table Mountain is a playground for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Once an island, now boasting more plant species per square kilometer than a tropical jungle, this flat-topped monolith begs exploration.

        Trails run the length and breadth of the mountain, offering exceptional hiking for all levels of experience and fitness. Whether you're looking for adventure or solitude, nature or views, a hike up Table Mountain is not to be missed.

        • Surfing the coast

          927201814201 i4ep276gfb content

          surf-durban
          South Africa has some of the best surf conditions in the world. A popular adventure is renting a car and driving up the coast from Cape Town to Durban stopping at different surf spots along the way.

          • Kayaking With Hippos & Crocs

            927201814201 swnaqdcp5k img9441

            Kayaking With Hippos & Crocs
            The St. Lucia estuary is filled with some of Africa's most dangerous animals. Paddling kayaks past them on a wetlands safari was super fun. The iSimangaliso Wetland Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its diverse wildlife and swamp forests.

