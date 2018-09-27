5 Unknown Facts About The King Of Ballad, Kenny Lattimore

King of Ballad Kenny Lattimore is set to thrill Kenyan RnB lovers to some much anticipated 'Never Too Busy Experience' courtesy of NRG radio.

On the 29th of September , hearts will melt, voices will soar and love will be relived again and again as the famed song writer, producer and performing artist shuts down Nairobi at the Carnivore grounds with classic romantic hits including 'For You', 'Stay on Your Mind' and 'Never too busy'.

Kenny Lattimore in Kenya. (Michael Khateli)

Kenyans will have the opportunity to be lost and forget all their worries in his sultry sound voice.

During his stay in Kenya, Kenny Lattimore will be chauffeured in a high-end SUV Mercedes-Benz courtesy of DT Dobie Kenya who are the official automotive partner and one of the event sponsors of the much-anticipated RnB concert.

The event is sponsored by NRG Radio, Mercedes-Benz (DT Dobie Kenya), NTV, The Trend, Living with Ess, Kenya Buzz, Mookh, Magnate Ventures, Black Pine Entertainment and Mo Sound Events.

Here are five unknown facts about the King of Ballad Kenny Lattimore.

His Birthday is on April 10th



Kenny Lattimore (This Gospel Life)



Kenny Lattimore was born on April 10th, 1970.

He always knew he had a talent for music



Kenny Lattimore always knew he had a talent for music (YouTube)



Growing up he always had dreams to do what he is doing now. He loved listening to records, and other recorded media in the 70's of his favorite artists.

One of his experiences when he was a kid was admiring a local band and actually being asked to be a part of their group for a one night gig at a local bar club. He jumped at the chance, and quickly realized the fun of it all, along with the hard work, and dedication.

He is a graduate from Howard University



Howard University (edulinks.)



The American R & B (Rhythm and Blues) singer was never 'too busy' for college and fell in love with the school as a child.

'I remember walking around the campus when my mom was student at Howard. In hindsight I know seeing the performers and art impacted me in a subliminal way. I loved being in Howard's Fine Arts program; I didn't graduate because I got a record deal. Our professors would bring in stars like Deniece Williams and other professionals working in the industry to teach master classes.' He told Ebony in a past interview.

He has a son with his Ex-wife Chante Moore



Kenny Lattimore was married to Chante Moore for nine years. (singersroom)



Kenny Lattimore was married to Chante Moore, who is an also an R & B singer and is most known for her songs like 'Chante's got a man' and 'Straight Up'.

Kenny and Chante married in 2002 in a private lavish wedding with only a few family and friends in Jamaica on New Year's Day.

They have a child together named Kenny Jr. who was born the following year.

Kenny Lattimore and his son Kenny Jr. (BCK Online)

Things were going great for a while, and then their marriage hit a rough patch and they divorced after nine years in marriage

The reasons for their divorce are not very clear.

He is rich



Grammy Award- nominated singer/songwriter Kenny Lattimore (citywinery.)



Grammy Award- nominated singer/songwriter Kenny Lattimore is one of the richest stars with a reportedly net worth of $2 Billion Dollars.