4 Very Key Duties Of A Maid Of Honour You Should Know

A maid of honor is the bride's right hand during, before and after the wedding . She is usually a close friend or relative of the bride due to the decisions she has to make on behalf of the couple and their families.

She plans the bridal shower and the bachelorette party leads the bridesmaids to collectively assist the bride, help the bride with wedding planning and prepping, and provide her with an ear or shoulder when she needs it.

Maids and matrons of honor have the same responsibilities—the only difference is a matron of honor is married, while a maid of honor is not. A bride, of course, may choose to have both.

Here are some core duties of every maid of honor.