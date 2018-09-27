5 Reasons Why Peanut Is Good For Your Skin

Peanut also called groundnut is a legume mostly taken as a snack or used as oil for cooking.

Packed with lots of health benefits, peanut can also be added to our beauty regimen or consumed regularly to do wonders for your skin.

Wrinkles, decreases the elasticity of the skin and discoloration are some of the signs of aging. Peanuts have a high percentage of Vitamin C, which provides firmness to the skin maintains the elasticity of the skin and make it look young and supple. This is because of the collagen present in Vitamin C.