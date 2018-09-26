modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Health & Fitness

This Young Ghanaian Midwife Delivers Baby In Public Transport

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
This Young Ghanaian Midwife Delivers Baby In Public Transport

According to a Facebook post by Mawunyo Bubutor, a midwife, Sophia Safia Sulemana of Kunkwa health center and two nurses delivered a baby on a bus around 3:34 am on September 23, 2018.

In his post, he stated that the expectant mother who was heavily pregnant went into labor during the trip to Bolgatanga. It took the intervention of the medical personnel to save the mother and baby when the bus stopped on the Buipe Road.

925201844147 0e72xlkwwr 42387490102174166020708017015743324698968064n

Sophia Safia Sulemana
The new mother and newborn were later taken to West Hospital in the tamale metropolis by her husband.

As the new motto of the Nursing and Midwifery Council reads 'Standards, Protection and Service'. Many Ghanaians have showered praises on Sophia for great service despite limited resources.

Check the post below:
Post by

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1'Whatever you can conceive,you can achieve'

By: siLas rockson kupoaL quot-img-1
body-container-line