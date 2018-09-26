modernghana logo

Is This The Most Beautiful Dress Selly Galley Has Worn This Year?

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley is a year older today, September 25, 2018, and her Instagram page is literally breathing with photos that will make the fashion world bow down at her feet.

Everybody knows she is a slay Queen. She invests so much in her looks and we weren't expecting anything less than this masterpiece on her birthday.

She is looking like a fairytale princess in a black sophisticated dress. Designed by K-Ten clothing, the off shoulder dress has puff shoulders and stiff flare.

Check the photos below:

