Leaders are those who inspire others to lead.By: Avutor Witness
Is This The Most Beautiful Dress Selly Galley Has Worn This Year?
Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley is a year older today, September 25, 2018, and her Instagram page is literally breathing with photos that will make the fashion world bow down at her feet.
Everybody knows she is a slay Queen. She invests so much in her looks and we weren't expecting anything less than this masterpiece on her birthday.
She is looking like a fairytale princess in a black sophisticated dress. Designed by K-Ten clothing, the off shoulder dress has puff shoulders and stiff flare.
Check the photos below: