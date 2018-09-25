modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15 hours ago | Love & Relationships

Man Peeps At His Bathing Fiancée In Unusual Pre-Wedding Photos

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
Man Peeps At His Bathing Fiancée In Unusual Pre-Wedding Photos

A couple's pre-wedding photo shoot is causing tons of conversation on social media .

Pre-wedding photo-shoots are very beautiful and creative but most often turns out quite hilarious.

Our sides almost split sometimes by some of the pre-wedding images that pop up online. It looks like the new crop of pre-wedding shoots has a bit of a humor attached to the concept.

924201894145 wbreuigtto 5ba8c71b828a3

924201894146 1j041q5ccw 5ba8c742523fb

Man peeps at his bathing fiancÃ©e in unusual pre-wedding photos

924201894146 wbrevihuto 5ba8c7ba47aa2

Man peeps at his bathing fiancÃ©e in unusual pre-wedding photos

924201894146 vbrduhgtsn 5ba8c6ea4c252

Man peeps at his bathing fiancÃ©e in unusual pre-wedding photos

Investigroup Signed A 10 Year $10 Billion MOU With Omani Company To Build Ghana Roads
Realizing Ghana’s Economic Transformation Through an Improved Road Network

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1In a war casualties are inevitable.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1
body-container-line