AY's latest film Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons opened in grand style last night at Filmhouse Cinemas. The theme was 'agbada' in true yoruba demon style and all the stars showed out. These are the best traditional looks from the Merry Men premiere.

The much anticipated Nollywood movie which has a September release date is a follow up to the comedian/actor's last feature film, ''10 Days in Suncity'' released in 2017.

The movie parades a star-studded cast that includes the likes of top Nollywood names in Ramsey Nouah, RMD, Jim Iyke, AY, Falz, Lilian Esoro, Damilola Adgbite, Ireti Doyle, Jide Kosoko, Ireti Doyle, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and more, was directed by Toka Mcbaror.

'Merry Men' is a movie that follows the randy lives of four Abuja big boys, who are considered the city's most eligible bachelors.

They have thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast expensive cars and the attention of women in no short supply. They are known as the Merry Men, even though the ladies would prefer calling them Yoruba Demons.

Carrying on with the theme, the film premiere, our favourite stars showed up to Filmhouse cinemas decked out in gorgeous agbadas, even the ladies got in on the agbada action.

Take a look at the best traditional looks of the night!

