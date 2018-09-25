It's Time To Take A Break From Social Media And Here's Why It's So Important

Social media is a double edged sword.

Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the rest help us keep in touch with old friends and share bits of lives with both our real and virtual friends. In addition, we also get to keep ourselves updated on everything that's going on around us, be it world news, pop culture or the events scene.

Now, that's the good! The bad, is that social media is a cancer. It's an addiction that starts as a small growth then takes over us. If you look around you, chances are, those around you have their phones right next to them, if not on their hands. We get so immersed in sharing our lives with our virtual friends that we forget to live! Social media can be draining and it can make you feel like you're not good enough and when it does, it's time to call it quits or take embark on a social media detox which means, take a small break, and here's why you should.

1. You save time.

Think about it, in a day, how many hours do you spend on your phone? Just scrolling Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and all other social media platforms that you are on? Social media takes up so much of your time, time that you could spend doing something better with your life, like reading, taking up a lesson that can better your life or even catching up with family and friends in real life, like humans should.

2. You will keep your private life private.

Sometimes, it's good to be mysterious, let people wonder what you're upto. Keep them guessing. Live a quiet life where you don't have to worry about pleasing anyone or trying too hard to impress people.

3. You will stop comparing yourself to others and learn to appreciate the little things.

On Instagram, everyone posts their highlights, no one is doing badly or struggling on the gram. There's so much pressure to look like you have made it. What most people don't understand, is that there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people do not post. You may start to be so unhappy and depressed when you log on to IG only to see people traveling, eating out in fancy restaurants driving the best cars, wearing designer shoes and what not. You start wishing for the same and sooner than later, you feel like your life is shit compared to all your friends'. But when you're not on social media, you do not know what is going on in people's lives. You appreciate the little that you have, your friends, your family, your job, your simple but content life and you have no pressure at all to keep up with the Joneses.

Man reading a book (Picnoi)

4. Seeking validation from strangers.

If we are being honest with ourselves, no one likes to post a photo of themselves only to end up getting two likes. We do everything we can to look good. Heck, not many of us can even post a picture without makeup for example. Social media makes us crave attention and seek validation from everyone. You will post a picture then keep checking how many likes it has received.

Instagram likes (Courtesy)

5. You will not have FOMO.

Fear Of Missing Out is real when you're on social media. When the weekend comes, you see people attending fancy events looking all dolled up and glamorous and wish you could be there too but maybe your broke self cannot afford. Well guess what, when you're off social media, you will not see all that shit and it will not matter anyway because you will keep yourself busy with things that give you peace.

6. You will learn to live in the moment and enjoy things.

How many times do we miss out on enjoying and living in the moment because we want to record it all for the gram? You could be at a concert, but instead of enjoying every bit, feeling the songs to your heart, dancing yourself silly and having a grand time, you're busy recording it all to share with your virtual friends.

Old phone-free lady enjoying the moment (Courtesy)

7. If you're in a relationship, being away from social media will help the relationship thrive.

It's no secret that posting about your relationship on social media could be the beginning of cracks forming in your relationship. Enjoy being in love quietly, away from the prying eyes of the public.

8. Social media is all make believe.

There are so many people out there who are living fake lives on social media. You're busy struggling to keep up but the people you're looking up to are living a lie. Don't pressure yourself. It's never that serious.