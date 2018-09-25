How To Successfully Date A Girl Who Is Out Of Your League

Dear reader,

She is older than me with like three years and I can't help but feel that she is cheating on me. She hangs out sometimes with a particular guy but whenever I ask, she says she doesn't care about him. Sometimes, she acts so distant with me and things are just no longer the same anymore.

Her excuse for being so distant and changed is always the same. I know I feel that she is past my level but I just can't help myself but feel that way. It's as if she doesn't want me anymore. What should I do?

If you are in a relationship with someone, I do not expect you to be feeling that she is out of your league. The fact that you and her are together means there is something she likes about you, it signifies that there is something about you that attracted her to you in the first instance.

So instead of linking all of this to the fact that she is older than you, you should instead think of the things you used to do when the relationship began and try to reenact that.

What if this insecurity and sense of being insufficient is what you've been projecting to her, thereby making her feel unsafe with you to the point of going on dates with someone else who does not make her feel like she's a burden or some other stuff like that.

You always have to project confidence and a feeling of security in yourself. If she loves you, she loves you. Just focus on her and being a better version of yourself. Allowing insecurity will drive the girl into another man's arms.

Having said that, if your relationship has gotten to a stage where you feel like she no longer wants you, it means it is time to go back to how things were at the period you consider to be the happiest in your relationship with her. Do those things that made her like you, the ones that made her fall in love with you.

If fighting for your relationship in this way does not work, then maybe it's time to really let her go.

