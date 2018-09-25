modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
15 hours ago | Love & Relationships

Check Out Photos From Ghanaian Actor, Eddie Nartey's Traditional Wedding

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
Check Out Photos From Ghanaian Actor, Eddie Nartey's Traditional Wedding

On September 22, 2018, Ghanaian actor and movie director Eddie Nartey tied the knots with the love of his love, Vida Danso in a private ceremony.

The head of the movie sector at Zylofon Arts Club and his beautiful bride looked regal in traditional apparel as they made their relationship official in the presence of family and a few celebrity friends.

Van Vicker, Pascaline Edwards, Prince David Osei, Harry Bentil, Juliet Ibrahim, Sonia Ibrahim, and many others graced the occasions and share lovely photos from the ceremony on their social media pages.

9242018124159 0e72xljwwr download

Some Ghanaian celebrities who attended Eddy Nartey's wedding

Eddie Nartey born 6 November 1984 is a Ghanaian actor, director, and producer.

His supporting role in Frank Rajah's Somewhere In Africa earned him a nomination at the Hollywood and African Film Critics Awards (NAFCA), Ghana movie awards. He was nominated in the best actor category for Kiss Me If You Can.

Check out the photos below:

9242018124201 k5frj7u2h0 download

Eddy Nartey and Vida Danso are married

9242018124201 wbreuihtto download

Beautiful bride, Vida Danso

9242018124202 qvlxpcb543 download

Eddy Nartey and Vida Danso are married

9242018124159 0e72xljwwr download

Some Ghanaian celebrities who attended Eddy Nartey's wedding

9242018124203 h41o2s6fey download

Van Vicker, Pascaline Edwards and Prince David Osei

Investigroup Signed A 10 Year $10 Billion MOU With Omani Company To Build Ghana Roads
Realizing Ghana’s Economic Transformation Through an Improved Road Network

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1What is important for a person to know about God is to live a life which God approves.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1
body-container-line