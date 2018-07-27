Dear Young Women, Stop ‘Building’ Men- Build Yourself!

There’s a trend among young women to nurture and build a man to the extent of neglecting our physical and mental well-being.

I have a book-smart friend who is constantly accepting the short end of the stick in her relationship. I call her book-smart because she doesn’t keep the same energy in her relationship.

She has an ideal image of her boyfriend of many years but the reality is different. She tries to explain to me how cool and rare he is but all I see is a basic-ass man who’s bent on sucking out the life out of a very good friend.

She has patched him up and put up with him so many times. It’s sad when I see her excited about the barest minimum. Like “Yaay! At least he remembered to call me this morning.”

Always falling for his gaslighting and projections. I hate it that she’s not able to see through him and even when she does, her anger is very really short-lived and useless.

As with all people and their abusers, she quickly runs back to him after she’s subjected to micro-aggressions, falling over herself to present herself as more understanding and apologizes profusely. All this while, leaving her emotional and academic health to fate, and throwing away thousands of cedis her parents continued to pump into her education and her life.

Yes, it got to the point where even her academics began to suffer. And by God, this girl used to love her books!

She began to tweak her future to suit her mediocre boyfriend. Her GPA dropped significantly. Even I, felt that pain.

I tried to draw her attention on countless occasions. Her only worry was about the ‘horror’ in cutting this man she has built off and not finding a man afterwards.

Yeah. . . right. She knew she had altered many parts of herself and she was willing to do more.

Her parents continued to call and ask what exactly was going on because they knew their daughter wasn’t an average student.

They organized prayer and fasting sessions praying against the demon who I knew was more physical than spiritual.

Nine out of ten times, when a woman enters a romantic relationship with a man, she becomes so dense. Her emotions begin to dominate her thinking to the point where logic is completely thrown out.

Relationships have become training grounds for misery and self-destruction for many young women.

Our minds have been pre-conditioned to think this is normal and fine because we are women.

But it is not true.

I write this as a young woman who has been through that phase and who currently has many friends struggling with this. Relationships have become training grounds for misery and self-destruction for many young women.

Once I got out of that phase, I felt a rush of fresh air in my throat filling up my lungs. No woman should avail herself for anything below the barest minimum.

I wish for this trend to die by fire and I wish for more young women to become self-aware and put their needs first in their relationships with men.

Imagine this friend concentrating all her dispersed energy and love into herself. Imagine how powerful she could be building herself up instead of putting up with average men who only come to take away from her.

The more self-aware you become, the more power you wield and the more freedom you give yourself. Stop treating men as more special people than you are. Put your obsessions in check.

I hope we (young women) are able to do the hard work in loving ourselves and dump all the emotional vampires in our young lives.

Let them starve and let them die.

We’re too young for stress. Whatever doesn’t stimulate our growth must get out of our way. Even if it means making ourselves temporarily unhappy.

So dear young women, stop building men.

Build yourselves.