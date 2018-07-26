Six Essential Baby Items For New Mums

Having your first baby can be seriously overwhelming. It doesn't matter how knowledgeable you are, having a whole new life to take care of can make your head spin.

So to help you simplify the process and separate the needs from the wants. Jumia, the online store you can trust share a list of the tried-and-true, items that really do help when you're starting your new life as a parent.

Wipes

You will wipe a lot of things when you are taking care of your newborn. Thus, you'll use these dozens of times a day for wiping hands, changing diapers and more.

A bag

Diapers and wipes aren't all you need; you'll likely also have tote bottles, blankets, outfit changes and even toys along too. A do-it-all bag is all you need to keep you organized and ready for anything that being on the go brings.

Stroller

All strollers are not created equal. Some have ultra-smooth handling but are beyond bulky when you fold them up others are compact. If you can, test a few at the store to see how they work for you. And be sure to try folding the stroller before you commit to buying it.

A mobile toy

When babies are ultra-small, getting away for even a simple bathroom break can be tough. A mobile toy can help — either by lulling them to sleep or simply by distracting them long enough that you can take a break.

Nipple cream

If you're breastfeeding, you need nipple cream. Because you will want to ward off sore, cracked, chapped nipples.

Diapers

Whether you are planning to use disposable or cloth diapers, you'll need plenty for your baby . Running out of diapers can be disastrous. Do yourself a favor and stock up on various sizes.