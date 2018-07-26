Tricks For Keeping Fruits and Veggies Fresh

Fruits and vegetable are perishable foods which means that they can easily go bad. This is why quite a number of people do not stock them at home because keeping them fresh can be a challenge. Well, you do not need to worry about keeping fruits and vegetable fresh as these tricks shared by Jumia Food , Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform will definitely help.

Give your berries a hot bath

Uneaten berries can go moldy overnight. One way to stop the appearance of the fuzzy fungus is not with pesticides, but by giving your berries a hot bath before storing them. The process simply involves immersing berries in their plastic basket in a pot of hot water. The hot water kills off mold spores and keeps them fresher longer.

Keep tomatoes out of the refrigerator

Tomatoes are a staple for many people, but keeping them from rotting can be difficult. Putting tomatoes in the fridge may seem like a sure-fire way to keep them fresher, longer, but think again. One of the most common food storage mistakes is keeping tomatoes in the refrigerator, when in fact keeping them in cold temperatures rids them of their flavor. Instead, put them in a bowl that you have lined with a paper towel with the stems at the top.

Wrap your leafy greens

Leafy greens should be consumed within 1-2 days of purchase to ensure both freshness and that you are getting all the nutrients out of them you can. But if you are going to store these greens vegetables, the best way to extend their life is to wrap the unwashed leaves in a paper towel so that the towel can absorb any excess moisture.

Refresh lettuce and herbs with an ice water

If your greens have started to look a little wilted due to the cold temperature of your fridge, or from being left on the counter for a little too long, you can easily refresh them by giving them an ice bath. Simply place the lettuce leaves or herbs in a large bowl of ice water and shake the greens around a bit to revive them. A minute or two should awaken them and get them looking fresh and new!

Freeze your fruits and veggies

You can chop those ripened fruits and veggies up and freeze them for use on a future occasion. You can freeze items such as bell peppers, green beans, broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers, onions, eggplant, mushrooms, strawberries, and bananas! Just make sure you put them in hot water before sticking them in below freezing temperatures.