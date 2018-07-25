Amazing Reasons Why Eating With Your Hands is Good For Your Health

Today, when you see people eating with their hands, it may seem unusual and other people may see it as unhealthy. This is actually not true.

Eating with your hands has its health benefits. Jumia Food , Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform shares, why you should eat with your hands. The only thing you have to do is to thoroughly wash your hands.

Improved digestion

There are certain bacterias found on the palm and fingers of the hand. It is not harmful to humans, it, in fact, protects us from many damaging microbes in the environment. When you eat with your hands, the flora in the fingers is swallowed. It is beneficial for health and for various body parts such as the mouth, throat, and intestine, and it promotes healthy digestion in the gut. Handling food with your fingers releases digestive juices and enzymes.

Promotes mindful eating

Eating with your hands slows you down. It brings in a sense of mindfulness which has been shown to reduce binge eating and ends mindless snacking. This aids in weight loss and helps you stay on track in maintaining a healthy weight and diet.

It is hygienic

Contrary to popular belief, eating with hands is way more hygienic than with utensils because of the simple reason that you wash your hands multiple times a day while you wash the utensils once a day. You are conscious of the cleanliness of your hands and hence whatever happens your hands will be cleaner at the end of the day.

Sure way to stay check your weight

Many people multitask while eating, but if you ate by hand while simultaneously reading a newspaper or watching TV, you will not be hungry at snack-time. This is because eating by hand promotes a sense of fullness and satiety as compared to eating with utensils.

Helps prevent Type 2 diabetes

Eating with your hands helps prevent type 2 diabetes. According to research, people with type 2 diabetes were more likely to be fast eaters when they used cutlery to eat, as compared to people without the condition. Eating with forks and spoons correlates with faster eating, which has been linked to blood-sugar imbalances in the body — contributing to the development of type 2 diabetes.