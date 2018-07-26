Your Intelligence May Be The Reason You Are Single

It is hard for people who are really smart to find love easily and that is the reason that they remain single for so long.

Being single can be incredibly fun if you know how to make the best of it. It can be one of the best phases of your life and you can truly explore the multiple things that life has to offer and also get to know yourself so much better.

That being said, sometimes, you stay single for a long period of time not because of lack of trying but simply because you haven't found the ideal person you would like to be with. You don't feel attached to the current potential dates as you feel there's someone more special about to come in your life.

Feel this way and we don't get involved with someone for a long time is our intelligence. It has been observed that the smarter you are, the more time you take to find the right one and it is also harder for you to find true love. The following reasons would explain why.

Intelligent people aware

They know who they are, what they like, and what they dislike. They understand what turns them off and what makes them click. They know exactly what gets them attracted

They have certain requirement

Intelligent people have certain requirements which they need in their partners. While it is true for most of us, intelligent people can get stuck up with their requirements and they simply won't entertain those who

They would rather stay single than compromise