5 Career Lessons You Should Adopt From The World Cup

Photo-123rf

We have identified some world cup career lessons you can adopt from the just concluded 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia. While the next world cup tourney will take another 4 years, this edition of the competition bears in it a number of career lessons for you, now and in the years to come.

Filled with so many twists and turns that at the end of the day, the French National team went home victorious making it two decades ago since they last won the coveted trophy. Let’s look at the following 5 world cup career lessons.

Packaging Is Not Enough

They say charity begins at home and our dear Super Eagles who undoubtedly gave their best performance and won the hearts of many as the best-kitted team of the tournament but one lesson here is that packaging is not enough. You cannot package what you don’t have, this is a recipe for failure.

Invest in your skills via internships, understudying professionals in your area of interest, taking training and professional certifications that prepare you to be match ready and be able to take all your opportunities as they come. An opportunity you do not have the capacity for will slip you by.

Ensure your package with substance, be kitted to look like the best person in the room and so should your skills. Don’t package the substance or value you don’t have.

Always Have A Plan

Another of the world up career lessons is that whether you are the best at an interview or on the team, it is important to always have a plan. A career plan will guide you on what you want to achieve, how to achieve it, how to develop and brand your profile, the skills you need, what direction to take and the network of professionals to foster relationships with to help you achieve your career goals.

Plans should always come with set dates and timelines to review your performance and if possible learn where and how to optimize.

G.O.A.Ts Need Their Team

The greatest of all time are often backed by the best team; check it in football and across other sports or fields of endeavour are backed by the best. Some say Ronaldo is the greatest of all time and others, Messi. The world cup career lesson here is that the best performers need their team to be the best. Argentina may never have been able to make it out of the group stage if Marcos Rojo hadn’t scored their 3rd goal to beat Nigeria 3:2.

If as the best performer your team is behind, you’ll likely be behind. Being a team player is as important as your individual star performance. However, don’t let it cost you the team loyalty and unity. Every G.O.A.T needs a great team and every great team needs one or more star performer(s).

Being Highly Rated Makes You A Target

Don’t get comfortable with your job, always be a top performer because there is always room for improvement. Sometimes it’s within your present capacity or outside of it. Stay hungry and on your toes. Iceland became loved by many viewers because of the performance they put against Argentina.

Be Intentional About Consistency

Being consistent is important to having a prized career. Be consistent with your career goals, actions, self-development and building a network. Consistency comes with being intentional in all you do because you understand a career is beyond just one job, it’s a lifetime journey that continues even beyond being in a 9-5 job.

Many pundits and spectators have said that the reason France lifted the trophy was not that they were the most deserving on paper but the most consistent with results and getting the job done. Be clinical at being consistent.

Only with great intent and consistency at developing your skills and performing at your job would opportunities open up for your career growth, better remuneration and many more

Final Thoughts On World Cup Career Lessons

On a final note of world cup career lessons, there’s always room for fresh legs. Kylian Mbappe, a 19-year-old French player is a great example that being a fresh graduate, a newbie to a sector may be feeling clueless does not mean you can’t get a seat in the room with other great professionals.

Also do not be afraid to take the chance of moving away from your comfort zone to some new environment that will let your talent thrive as was the case of Mbappe from being denied the opportunity to play for Cameroon to going on to the French national team.

Go understudy the Pele’s, Ronaldo’s, Messi’s of your industry, develop yourself, your profile, be optimistic and patient, with time you’ll get your chance and opportunity will come calling. Endeavour to be skill-ready and dress-up to go for gold!