Photo - Shutterstock

So why don't we have a happy life? The secret to a Happy Life is giving God the first part of your day, the first part of your life, the first priority to every decision and the first place in your heart; For we are nothing without God.

You need to drop negative people in your life, stop caring about your past mistake, bid farewell to the past, drop the false image of yourself, stop feeling sorry for yourself, stop saying "Yes" to everything, stop trying to please everyone and avoid worrying about the future.

No matter the pains, hurts, disappointment or mistake, it doesn't matter who hurt you, or broke you down. What matters is who made you smile again.

Learn from every situation; anything that annoys you is teaching you patience. Anyone who abandons you is teaching you how to stand on your own feet. Anything that angers you is teaching you forgiveness and compassion.

Anything that has power over you is teaching you how to take your power back. Anything you hate is teaching you unconditional love. Anything you fear is teaching you courage to overcome your fear. Anything you can't control is teaching you how to let go.