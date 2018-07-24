Caring For The Lips

Having naturally dry lips or dry lips caused by the weather is uncomfortable. More because the more you lick them to keep them moisturized, the dryer they get and you continue licking in a fruitless cycle. It’s uneasy to have people stare at your dry, cracked and scaly lips during a conversation. Your lips can look smoother and attractive in a few steps.

Aside keeping a lip balm, it’s good to exfoliate your lips. Exfoliating removes the dead skin from your lips, and good thing is you don’t have to pay a fortune for it. Simply making a diy lip scrub at home using olive/coconut oil and sugar can salvage the situation, this scrub is to be used twice or thrice a week.

First gently scrub your lips in windshield wiper motions (back and forth) with your toothbrush after brushing your teeth (this removes some dead skin), after which you apply your olive/coconut oil and sugar mixture. Press your lips together at spaced intervals for 15 minutes then wipe off, pressing your lips together sort of massage the lips.

After wiping off, apply your lip balm and you’re good to go! Your dry scaly lips will in no time start to look healthier, smoother and feel softer.