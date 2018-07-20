Model turned Designer Damola Cruz Unveils Label Alan Cruzer; Drops ‘The Bespoke Luxury Collection’

Nigerian bespoke tailoring company Alan Cruzer has dropped their 2018 Bespoke Luxury Collection. The modern fashion brand by top model turned designer Damola Cruz Adebowale supply men with all their needs from custom suits, shirts, and accessories including shoes, ties, cufflinks, and all other customized accessories.

Modeled by the designer, the collection showcases well-tailored bespoke suits for different types of grooms and their bridal party. The pieces are all made from the finest fabrics. However, the collection is bridal themed, it is not limited to grooms only. The pieces are suitable for all kinds of special occasions.

According to the designer, “Alan Cruzer Bespoke traditionally cut from a pattern drafted from scratch for our customer, and so differs from ready-to-wear, which is factory made in finished condition, standardized sizes, and from made to measure, which is produced to order from an adjusted block pattern. We are dedicated to providing world-class tailoring and exceptional service. The kind of service that you remember and the quality of garments that make you feel special when you wear them.”

Credit:Designer: @alancruzerbespokeModel: @damolacruzPhotographer: @trans4mazfotographyStylist: @alancruzerbespokePublicist: @moafricapr