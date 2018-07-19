Cultural Diversity: Why Is It Important In The Workplace?

Cultural diversity in the workplace is about integrating the different and diverse aspects of the society into your workforce. This level of cultural diversity could be based on gender, ethnic background, age, social status, physical abilities and more.

Having cultural diversity enshrined in your workplace culture would mean that the different variety of groups in the society are largely represented. Let us take a quick look at why this is really important within the workplace.

Cultural Diversity Provides a Learning Curve

Cultural diversity gives your employees an opportunity to learn from one another. Such experiences foster diverse views from individuals with different backgrounds. The outcome of having cultural diversity at work is that it expands the scope of insights that your employees share with one another in the course of getting their work done. This is particularly important if your business is expanding into new markets. You can’t underplay the power of cultural diversity.

Recent studies have shown that diversity is healthy for the bottom line of your business.

Representation matters

In the words of American actress, Storm Reid, diversity should be forever. What this means is that it should be a normal thing. Being represented matters a great deal especially in any society with more than a single dominant tribe. In other words, it is important to have a workplace where your beliefs and those of others are well represented. It gives your employees an individual and collective sense of inclusion. It also positively affects how they genuinely bring their best to the table as they strive to get their job done.

Representing diverse cultural aspects also is good for employer branding and improves their workforce credibility in the eyes of employees and its general public.

Helps You Attract and Retain the Best Talent

The more culturally diverse your company is, the higher your chances of attracting and retaining some of the finest talents all over the world. Research has shown that two-thirds of employees highlighted cultural diversity a crucial factor when weighing job offers from organisations.

If you have a diverse workplace, your employees are more likely to be loyal to your company and this is because they feel respected and valued. Cross-cultural cooperation has proven to be an effective strategy to help your employee and other teams within the organisation bond better.

Improves Employee Engagement

A culturally diverse workforce makes it easier for you to have employees who are more engaged. Everyone on the team gets a sense of being cared for. When employees know that a company has their interest at heart, their commitment, drive and productivity will improve.

Growing Trend

Another reason to embrace a diverse workforce is that this has become a growing trend around the world. There are many cities all over the world where people who reside and work there are no longer entirely natives. Having a culturally diverse workforce helps them explore their talents without the fear of abuse.

Companies with the best HR practices have embraced this trend. It makes it easier for you to adopt globalised strategies that enhance the workplace.

Gets Rid of Discrimination

Encouraging a culturally diverse workforce protects your company and your employees from the damaging tag of racial, sexual and all other forms of discrimination. Minorities would be respected and not discriminated against.

Cultural Heritage

A workplace with shared and different cultural heritage allows employees to learn new things about their coworkers they probably never knew about. This will build your workforce to become more tolerant.

In conclusion, it highly important to adopt culturally diverse workforce because it offers an opportunity for a more robust growth for your employees on a personal and professional level Not just that – They also tend to be happier and more productive.