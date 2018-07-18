Yummy Bread And Egg Recipe To Try Out

Many believe that skipping breakfast does not result in weight loss. Instead, it leads to weight gain. Individuals who do not eat breakfast tend to overeat at subsequent meals, consuming the majority of calories when they are ready to eat.

To avoid skipping meals, Jumia Food , the online store you can trust shares quick and easy breakfast ideas you can make with bread.

Toasted sandwich

For this meal, you need butter, four slices of bread, two eggs or corned beef and a sandwich maker. To make toasted sandwiches, spread butter over one side of the bread slice to prevent it from sticking to the sandwich maker. Place two slices buttered-side-down in the machine. Add some whisked eggs or corned beef, then add another slice of bread buttered-side-up on top of each and toast.

Bread and scrambled eggs

You will need a frying pan, oil for frying, two eggs, salt, seasoning and pepper. To make scrambled eggs, season and then beat the eggs in a bowl. Heat oil in a pan and pour the eggs to fry for a few minutes, stirring as it thickens. Enjoy with a fresh loaf of bread.

French toast

To make French toast, you need four slices of bread, honey and two eggs. Beat the eggs lightly and season to your taste. Soak the slices of bread in the eggs and fry lightly. Drizzle with honey and enjoy.

Egg and bread pudding

This is an easy to make dessert idea that can be served during any occasion. Packed with almonds, dry fruits, and almond essence, this one makes a tasty breakfast choice. You will need bread, 1/2 cup of almonds – 1/8 cup, slivered, roasted, 2 eggs and 2 tablespoons of water.

Club sandwiches

To make club sandwiches, you need four slices of bread, two sardines, two eggs, one fresh tomato, a medium carrot, ¼ small cabbage and two tablespoons of mayonnaise or butter. In a bowl, mash up sardines and egg with butter. Slice the vegetables and add to the bowl of mashed sardines and egg. Stir thoroughly. Spread your sardine and egg, filling on your bread and enjoy.