5 Ways To Get Rid of Dark Lips

Dark lips are mostly caused by dehydration, smoking, overexposure to the sun and other unwholesome lifestyle habits. You may even notice dark spots on your lips, which are usually just lip freckles. Whatever may be causing your lips to go dark, Jumia, the online store you can trust, shares tips on how to effectively get rid of them.

Exfoliate with sugar

Dry dead skin can make your lips look dull and dark. Exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells from your lips. You can use sugar to make an effective scrub.

Honey

Honey is not only tasty, it can also be used to get rid of dark lips because it can draw moisture to the surface. But that’s not all, honey also has healing properties. It helps repair wounds and promotes healing in sunburns. So, if you have sun damaged or chapped and split lips, honey can be helpful.

Cucumber juice

Chop/ blend cucumber, strain to get the juice and apply the juice all over lips daily. The difference will be obvious after a few weeks of daily use.

Use pink lips cream

If you really fancy pink lips and want to get rid of those not so good looking dark lips, you can invest in pink lips creams . You know these creams have chemical content. Hence be careful when applying it to your lips.

Olive oil

You may have known about olive oils benefits for your health, skin, and hair, but did you that it can also give you attractive pink lips and moisturize them too? Prepare your own natural scrub by mixing one-half teaspoon of sugar and a few drops of extra virgin olive oil. Scrub your lips gently with this mixture once a week for best results.