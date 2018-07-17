4 Ways To Cope With Night Time Depression

Engage in acitivities

Get yourself involved in activities that help create positive thoughts. Participate in activities like singing, writing and drawing etc to keep your mind creative. This way you will go to bed on a positive note.

2. Slow down

Make sure your body starts unwinding itself at least a couple of hours before sleeping. This slows down all the activities of your body and gets you ready for sleep. Proper sleep is essential for your overall health .

3. Screen free bedroom

Make sure you leave everything that creates negativity out of your bedroom. Make sure your bedroom is a place which is calm and creates a lot of positivity. It is better not to have any visual media in your bedroom.

4. Yoga

Relieving yourself from stress at the right time helps a lot. Practice yoga and meditation to make sure you do not reach your bed with stress. Going to bed with stress keeps your brain active and makes you get less sleep. Plus the stress starts creeping and induces depression.

5. Avoid bright screens

Try not to look at any bright screens for at least two hours before bed, and dim the lights as much as possible.