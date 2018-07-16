4 Ways Taking Work Home Is A Bad Move

Taking Work Home Makes You Unproductive

Your work hours are the typical 9-5, you’re required to achieve a significant amount of result on your daily tasks or projects assigned to you. Taking work home typically makes you unproductive because it prevents you from getting the recommended hours of rest. The longer you stretch your working hours, the more stressed you are likely to become. According to doctors, working too much can actually kill you .

Ensures You Always Have Backlogs

Taking your work home has a way of ensuring that you always find yourself with backlogs of work because, after some time, you will become trapped in the psychological cage of knowing that you can always take the work home with you. One thing you should know is that backlogs portray a level of unprofessionalism and failure as it leaves you with little or no time for ideation or innovation at work. What this means is that you will only continue to succeed at getting by. If you are looking to give your best in the workplace and to your career, find a way to prioritise your tasks and stop taking work home.

Leads To an Unhealthy Lifestyle

Constantly taking work home over a period of time will eventually pave way for an unhealthy lifestyle especially if you’re always striving to get the work done. After some time, you will find yourself denying yourself adequate sleep in order to get work done. Within a short time, you will begin to rely on extra cups of coffee to help you stay awake.

When you get to the point where late night snacking and other nocturnal habits become regular, you will find yourself sleeping deeper and deeper into the abyss of being overworked and stressed.

The National Sleep Foundation states that adults need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best.

Affects Your Personal Life

Ultimately, taking work home will affect your personal life. It becomes even worse when you are married because this habit will prevent you from having any meaningful time to spend with your spouse and kids. If you’re dating, you will not be spared because your relationship will also feel the wrath of your taking work home.

As a single person who isn’t in any intimate relationship, you are not spared from its negative impact on your social life. Don’t make your life all about work by taking work home. Learn to unwind, rest and spend time with people you care about.