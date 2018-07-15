Bible Verses About Faith To Encourage You As A Christian

So what does the Bible say about faith? Faith is defined as a complete trust or confidence in someone or something. Having faith in the love and sovereignty of God is arguably the most prevalent idea of the Bible.

Scripture compels us to have faith in God and the commandments of his Word, following the teachings of the Old and New Testaments. In this collection of scripture passages, you will discover the most significant Bible verses about faith!

Faith Bible Verses

Hebrews 11:1 ESV

Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.

Matthew 21:22 ESV

And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith.

Romans 10:17 ESV

So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ.

Mark 11:22-24 ESV

And Jesus answered them, “Have faith in God. Truly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, it will be done for him. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.

1 Corinthians 2:5 ESV

That your faith might not rest in the wisdom of men but in the power of God.

Bible Verses about Faith

Hebrews 11:6 ESV

And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.

James 2:14-26 ESV

What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, be warmed and filled,” without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that? So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, “You have faith and I have works.” Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works. ...

James 2:24 ESV

You see that a person is justified by works and not by faith alone.

James 1:5-8 ESV

If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is driven and tossed by the wind. For that person must not suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.

Philippians 4:13 ESV

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.