For The ladies - Sir John's Keys On How To Keep A Man

Renowned Politician of the NPP and the current CEO of the Forestry commission of Ghana, Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John, gives women simple steps to follow in order not to drive their men away from home.

Step 1 - Don't be always suspicious of him.

According to the seasoned politician, always being suspicious of your man and being unable to conceal it makes it difficult for him to actually connect with you on all other levels; and because he's aware of your perceptions towards him, he would not mind practicing what you assume he's always up to.

Step 2 - Your man is not your child, don't treat him as such.

women always think that showing constant care for your man by frequently calling, texting and consistently pushing to find out what he is up to is what a man needs but in most cases, it's a total turn off. He further added that women should always give room and allow the man to be "the man" and not play the role of "a second mother."

Step 3 - pay no attention to rumors and gossip about your man.

Praising one of his exes from a previous relationship, sir mentioned how the lady was quick to debunk any rumor and gossip speculated about him. He added that women should always try not to pay heed to any negative speculations about their men because it will only create anger, resentment and unnecessary arguments.