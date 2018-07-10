Danger! Students Bleaching Their Lips With ‘Akpeteshie’, Toothpaste Mixture

A new fashion trend has emerged within the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem Municipality in the Central Region where the youth have been using dangerous chemical mixture to bleach their lips.

Locally referred to as ‘conshore’, students at the basic and second cycle schools in the area have been applying a mixture of bleaching cream, toothpaste and local gin ‘akpeteshie’ on their lips to achieve reddish or pinkie lips.

Investigations have revealed both males and females have been using the mixture on their lips with a common objective; to become handsome and beautiful.

The trend which has been prevalent in the area has become a source of worry to parents and the Food and Drugs Authority, Samenuel Nana Effah Obeng of Ocean1 TV reported.

Some of them who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed to achieve the needed results, one has to apply the mixture twice in a day after they have washed their mouth with water and soap.

Those needing rapid response are said to brush their lips with the mixture cream, but noted if one does not do it well, the lips could develop sore or one could swallow the dangerous chemical.

Some of the students said they have been engaging in this practice at the blindside of their parents, noting they contribute money to buy the chemicals needed for the lip bleaching mixture.

The Central Regional Director of Food and Drugs Authority, Mr Odai Tettey, said the dangerous trend has come to their attention and have mounted surveillance to track those selling the unregistered products to bring them to book.

He said his outfit will be meeting with the education authorities to warn students to desist from such dangerous practice.

A Mental Health expert, Dr Isaac Newman Arthur, also underscored the need for counselling programmes among the students to boost their self-esteem.

He observed people go into such acts mainly because they do not feel good about themselves, hence will go to every extent to attract attention or feel accepted and appreciated by all in society.

According to Dr Newman Arthur, parents, teachers and the community at large must redefine their values to encourage young ones.

In his view the current environment appears to reward and applaud pornography and songs that promote shameful acts.