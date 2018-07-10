4 Protein Myths Most People Believe

1. Protein’s main role is in muscle development.

Being rich in amino acids protein is not only found in your muscles but also plays a significant role in bone development and strengthening of your hair, ligaments, joints and tendons. Enzymes, hormones, antibodies and both LDL and HDL cholesterol depend upon the protein component. They support your immune system and also regulate blood glucose. Hence protein is a vital component to your entire body.

2. Cutting way back on protein is an excellent way to lose weight.

Insufficient protein can create difficulty in losing weight. This is because the situation causes your metabolism to slow down and reduces the rate at which your fat burns. Losing weight by cutting out protein will result in the reduction of your muscle mass and increase fat retention. Insufficient protein results in your immune system weakening. This causes regular fatigue, leg swelling (edema) and frequent illness.

3. Eating too much protein causes kidney disease.

Taking excess protein is only bad if you have an existing health condition, that has resulted in your kidneys being affected. A healthy kidney will be able to expel any extra or unnecessary components in the protein you take.

4. It’s impossible to eat too much protein.

It is always advised to go with a balanced diet. Most of the food choice rich in protein also come with a baggage of fat. This might lead to the accumulation of calories. Too much protein will also fill you up and results in there not being enough room for other necessary components