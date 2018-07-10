Moesha Boduong Donates Learning Materials To Temu M/A school

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Moesha Boduong in partnership with her foundation has donated educational materials Temu M/A school in Kasoa.

In her Instagram post, Moesha revealed that she read a post asking the public to help give the school a facelift. As a philanthropist, she was touched by their plea and decided to donate some learning materials to improve literacy.

“On the 19th of June 2018 I saw the article in the daily newspaper about a school called TEBU/MA BASIC SCHOOL located at Kasoa Domeabra pleading to the government and individual bodies to come to their aid because they needed some learning materials for the love I have for children I decided to get them some learning materials like 300 branded books,50pens textbooks, 30 desks and other learning materials items . With the expressions on their faces, I feel happy I was able to help them with some of the things they needed. helping needy but brilliant children has always been my passion .i will like to thank God and @iamfloppysam for making this happen”.

Moesha Boduong’s foundation was officially established earlier this year. It embarked on its first major project in May when it fed a group of children living with autism.

