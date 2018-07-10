Patrick Fynn Named “Youth Opportunities” Global Ambassador for Ghana

Young Ghanaian personality, Patrick Fynn has been appointed country Ambassador for Youth Opportunities, effective 9th July 2018.

The announcement was made following a rigorous shortlisting, interview and panel selection drawn out from over 2000 applications.

Youth Opportunities (YO) is an award-winning global opportunity portal which has been serving more than 4.5 million across of the world. The network creates a perfect bridge between opportunity providers and seekers for free, easy and instant access to all life-changing opportunities. Youth Opportunities brings to prospects career and personal development prospects including grants, fellowships, scholarships, awards, summits etc.

As a global platform, Youth Opportunities promotes both national and international opportunities to facilitate symmetrical access to information.

As part of a broader aspiration, the selection of country ambassadors is to identify talented influential youngsters for every country, who will promote YO in their respective countries as well as share opportunities with millions of youth.

Patrick Fynn is a medical practitioner, an award winning writer, and youth leader who has exhibited outstanding potentials. With special interest in community health, capacity building, volunteerism and leadership, he has been a frontliner in championing many campaigns. He is Team Leader of StandOut Care, doubles as ambassador for the National Student Awards and was also named "Discovery of the Year" nominee in the 2017 Africa Youth Awards.

He's a fellow of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), and currently a member of the Young Diplomats of Ghana.