If couples see themselves with their eyes, their marriage will certainly break,but if they see themselves with their hearts,then,till death do us apart will be seen in their marriage.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Time With Relationship Coach Victoria Beeko-Danso--Case Number One
My husband wanted to marry a second wife because I couldn't give him children but I didn't support him so we adopted a female child,he kept trying to marry a second wife or adopt a male child but I never supported any, our only child has grown big now,
She became sick last week and I decided to take her to the hospital, she is 2 months pregnant, I asked who was responsible, she said her dad,my husband boldly accepted he is responsible and his reason is because I didn't allow him to marry another woman or adopt a male child, I tried to remind him the girl is our daughter but he said she is not his blood.
I don't want to think of abortion because I'm a Christian. My husband even said that after this,he would impregnate her again and again until she gives birth to male children.I am so ashamed and confused as people know this girl as our child.
Please, what do I do?
