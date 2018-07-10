Nigerian Airline To Operate First All-female Flights

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace says it will commence four-sector flights on the Lagos-Abuja, Abuja-Owerri, Owerri-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos routes with an historic all female flight and cabin crew members on Thursday.

The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah on Wednesday in Lagos.

Iwarah said the development was coming days after Air Peace gave command to Mrs Sinmisola Ajibola, who made history as the airline’s first female captain, who was decorated with her new rank by the airline’s Chairman, Barr Allen Onyema.

He noted that the flight was planned in honour of Ajibola’s achievement, a testament to Air Peace’s avowed commitment to gender equality and promotion of Nigerian women in aviation.

“Although women occupy most of Air Peace’s top positions, Ajibola’s elevation is a great milestone in our effort to build the capacity of women in the cockpit.

“Ajibola, who will be in command of the four-leg flight, will be assisted in the cockpit by Senior First Officer, Quincy Owen,” Iwarah said.

According to him, the all-female crew flight, scheduled to take off from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 1.10 p.m. is estimated to arrive to a water salute at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 2.20 p.m.

Ethiopian Airlines had on Dec. 16, 2017 operated its first all female flight from Addis Ababa to Nigeria.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, which was piloted by Amsale Gualu, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 1.16 p.m. to the admiration of aviation stakeholders and other dignitaries. (NAN)