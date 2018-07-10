modernghana logo

51 minutes ago | Home & Food

Steaming Hot! Groundnut Seafood Fettuccine Recipe

Auntbina's Kitchen
Photo credit- Aunti Bina's Kitchen

Ingredients For Groundnut Seafood Fettuccine Recipe:

  • ¼ Onion, Chopped
  • 3 Scotch Bonnet Peppers
  • 1 Root Ginger
  • 2 Cloves Garlic
  • 3 Cups Water
  • ¼ Cup Oil
  • 200g Prawns
  • 200g Tuna
  • ½ Cup Tomato Puree
  • 2 Tomatoes, Blended
  • 200g Boiled Fettuccine
  • 2 Cups Groundnut Paste

Method To Make Easy Groundnut Seafood Fettuccine Recipe:

  1. In a blender, add onion, scotch bonnet peppers, ginger, garlic, 1 cup water and blend to make garlic paste.
  2. In a pot on high heat, add oil, prawns, tuna, ½ cup garlic blend and cover to cook for 2 mins. Remove ingredients from pot.
  3. In the same pot, add tomato puree, groundnut paste, 2 cups water, blended tomatoes and cover to cook for 3 mins.
  4. In the same pot, add seafood mixture and cover to cook for 1 min.
  5. Then add boiled fettuccine to the sauce and serve hot.

