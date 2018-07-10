Let Go Off Bad Relationships

Relationships are necessary for us as human beings. We cannot exist outside of relationships. We have been structured to be dependent on someone one way or the other.

From family, to friendship, to your partner, next door neighbor and even your colleague at work, your relationship with everyone matters.

The relationships we have determine the outcome of our lives. Whenever you are in the association of good people, it influences you and your actions. It is the same when you are surrounded by bad people.

So the Bible says that he who walks with wise men will be wise but the companion of fools will suffer harm.

Many people are still holding on to toxic relationships which are causing nothing but harm to them because they hope that things will get better.

Let’s just say things may get better, but for how long will you take peace from yourself? How long will you suffer because of someone’s malicious actions towards you? You will realize how much time you have wasted and how you have gradually deteriorated in character and in spirit while you tolerated a toxic relationship.

You could lose yourself and even people who genuinely love and care about you. At worst, you may be broken and depressed. Nobody deserves to take away the gift of sound mind that the Lord has bestowed on you.

Today, I want you to appreciate the weight of the destruction that could befall you if you do not gather courage to leave any toxic relationship you find yourself in. Loose them and let them go, for in letting go of all bad relationships in your life, you also set yourself free to flourish and to prosper. May God strengthen you.

Amen.