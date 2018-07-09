How To Persist When The Going Gets Tough

Photo credit -iStock

Life is hard! We all succumb to the everyday grind of life and it can be very stressful at times. There are also alternatives that can help us deal with the pressures of life. Below are a few tips to help us get through everyday life situations without procrastinating on giving up on ourselves, our love ones, and our life.

Never give up! It’s a common phrase, but always easier said than done. There are several times when no matter how hard you try, giving up seems the only best way out. If you have reached such a stage, you can use certain methods to motivate yourself.

Watching the people around you can motivate, and keep you going. If you are keen enough, you will always realize there is someone else facing a bigger problem than you. Since it’s human nature to be competitive, watching someone else tackle a greater obstacle will push you to move on with yours.

You should also evaluate why you are pursuing a certain goal. Once you find enough reasons, it will be much easier to overcome obstacles.

Look for a different way to deal with the issue you are facing. In most cases, there will be an easier way that you had not thought about initially. So when you are about to give up, brainstorm for new ideas.

Apart from trying different methods, you can also look for something new to do. This should be something that you are good at so that the reward of a new achievement can push you to continue with the original goal.

Breaking down a big goal into smaller achievable objectives is also a good idea. It not only makes it easier, but the rewards of achieving each simple objective will propel you to reach for the main goal.

You should take failure in your stride. If you do some research, you will realize that almost all the biggest achievements in history happened after repeated failure.

If all the methods fail, your mind can still push you. A positive mindset and a never-give-up attitude is all you need to get back in the game.