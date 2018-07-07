The Perfect Way To Detox The Body Through The Feet

The following detox method which you are about to see in today’s article was commonly practiced in the traditional Chinese medicine. Chinese people used it for centuries. All that it includes are the feet since they believed that they are rich in numerous energy zones connected to the internal organs in the body.

They believed that our body can be cleansed from the toxin accumulation through our feet. Thus, the body will improve its general function!

Take a look at the following ways which will cleanse your body from the toxins!

Ionic Foot Bath – They contain electrolysis that take electrical current to produce a chemical reaction. First of all, open your pores with warm water. Then, add some salt in it which will act as an anti-inflammatory tool. The ions the salt contains will be absorbed through the feet, and by so doing, the toxins will be cleaned. The water will change its color and turn darker thanks to the accumulation of toxins in it!

Salt Detox Bath

Ingredients:

2 cups of baking soda

1 cup of sea salt

1 cup of Epsom salt

Essential oils (optional)

Instructions:

Put all of the ingredients in boiling water and wait for them to dissolve. Then, cool down the mixture and put your feet to soak in it for half an hour. Your skin irritations will be eliminated and your fatigue will disappear. Moreover, the magnesium levels in your body will increase and the whole body is going to be detoxified!

Oxygen Detox Bath

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. of dried ginger powder

2 cups of hydrogen peroxide

Instructions:

Put hot water in your tub and then add the ingredients. Put your feet to soak in it for 30 minutes. Your allergies and skin irritations will be gone, alongside with the toxins!

Clay Detox Bath Recipe

Ingredients:

½ a cup of Epsom salt

½ a cup of bentonite clay

Instructions:

Dissolve the Epsom salt in a hot bath, and then dissolve the clay in water. Next, add it into the bath. Soak your feet in it for 20 minutes. It will increase the magnesium levels in your body and detoxify your body.