Possible Signs Of Sexual Abuse Parents May Ignore, Don’t Be Clueless!

Any one sign doesn’t mean that a child was sexually abused, but the presence of several suggests that you begin asking questions and consider seeking help. Keep in mind that some of these signs can emerge at other times of stress such as:

  • During a divorce
  • Death of a family member or pet
  • Problems at school or with friends
  • Other anxiety-inducing or traumatic events

Behavior you may see in a child or adolescent

  • Has nightmares or other sleep problems without an explanation
  • Seems distracted or distant at odd times
  • Has a sudden change in eating habits
    • Refuses to eat
    • Loses or drastically increases appetite
    • Has trouble swallowing.

    Sudden mood swings: rage, fear, insecurity or withdrawal

    Leaves “clues” that seem likely to provoke a discussion about sexual issues

    Writes, draws, plays or dreams of sexual or frightening images

    Develops new or unusual fear of certain people or places

    Refuses to talk about a secret shared with an adult or older child

    Talks about a new older friend
    Suddenly has money, toys or other gifts without reason

    Thinks of self or body as repulsive, dirty or bad
    Exhibits adult-like sexual behaviors, language and knowledge

    Signs more typical of younger children

    • An older child behaving like a younger child (such as bed-wetting or thumb sucking)
    • Has new words for private body parts
    • Resists removing clothes when appropriate times (bath, bed, toileting, diapering)
    • Asks other children to behave sexually or play sexual games
    • Mimics adult-like sexual behaviors with toys or stuffed animal
    • Wetting and soiling accidents unrelated to toilet training

