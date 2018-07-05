5 Food Staples Of A Mediterranean Diet That Keep You Healthy

The Mediterranean diet has long been recommended as one of the best diets you can try.

Although primarily used for health purposes, many studies also recommend it for sustainable weight loss.

Eating a traditional Mediterranean diet has been shown to help reduce cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammation and stop type 2 diabetes development.

The Mediterranean diet consists of what people ate during the 1960s in the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sean. In the Seven Countries Study, Mediterranean populations had some of the longest lifespans globally.

So how can you start eating a more Mediterranean friendly diet? Here are some of the foods you should be including in your diet.

1.Whole Grains

Whole grains contain lots of nutrients, minerals and fiber. Refining the grains removes these.

Refined grains has been linked to an increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Alternatively, multiple of whole grain servings per day resulted in a 30% reduction from deaths related to inflammation condition.

Try swapping out white bread, pasta and rice for their whole grain alternatives.

2. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive oil contains high amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids.

When these fats replace saturated in your diet, they can help reduce your risk of heart disease.

Olive oil is easy to swap in instead of butter. Try drizzling it on some of your salads too.

3. Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds provide protein, fibre and healthy fats.

One study eating a Mediterranean diet with nuts was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease by 28% .

Best of all, they’re a perfect snack for when you’re busy.

4. Herbs and Spices

Herbs and spices should replace the salt used in food. Excessive salt consumption is linked with high blood pressure and heart disease.

Many also have significant health benefits. For example, both ginger and tumeric contain substances that have shown anti-inflammatory properties.

Try different out different spice combinations and see what works for you.

5. Fatty Fish

Fish contains lots of protein and low amounts of saturated fat. Fatty fish also contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids. These have been linked with reduced risk of heart disease improving and an improvement in cognitive functions.

One study found those who regularly ate 2-4 servings of fish per week had a 15% lower risk of cardiovascular disease .