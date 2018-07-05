The 3 Things To Do To Prevent Your Child From Drowning In A Pool At Home

Photo credit-Dreamstime

1. Fence your pool area with a lockable entrance (impossible for a small child to open)

2. Put a safety cover/net over your pool at all times when the pool is not being used by responsible adults or experienced swimmers

3. Have a full time lifeguard. He/she can be the pool cleaner or gardener but their responsibilities should include keeping a watchful eye on the pool and always being vigilant!

And the earlier you make your children water safe, the better chance they have of keeping afloat in the water until they can be rescued!!

Teach your kids to swim, learn how to swim yourselves. Or don't have a pool in the first place.

Never underestimate the potential danger of a body of water sitting around unsupervised.

A small child can drown in a bucket half filled with water.

Source- Facebook/Sara Adjaye