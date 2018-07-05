Mary J. Blige And Simone I. Smith Launch Jewelry Line 'Sister Love'

Photo credit -Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige and Simone I. Smith (aka LL Cool J’s wife) have been supporting each other personally and professionally for years. That's what you call real sister-friends! And this Friday, they’re teaming up to start a business together.

The two New York-natives combined their #BlackGirlMagic forces by creating a jewelry line called Sister Love. “Simone already created an amazing successful jewelry line. All her pieces are things that I love,” Blige told ESSENCE.

On Friday, July 6, Sister Love will premiere with the launch of their “Queen Hoop Earrings” at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

“The collection is designed to symbolize strength, edge, sassiness and style for all women of all ages,” Smith said. “People can expect to see big, bold fly pieces, that can transcend into any one’s own personal style.”

In 2011, Smith created her own signature collection called Simone I. Smith Jewelry—and Blige was already a fan.

In fact, it was their common love for hoop earrings that sparked the idea for their collaboration.

“Simone also has an amazing fashion sense. I wanted to add to that by sharing some of my fashion sense and creating things I’ve dreamed about and I know other women are dreaming about," Blige explained.

Smith agrees. “From Mary’s music to her style, I have always been a fan.”

2018 Essence Festival attendees will be able to meet both Blige and Smith at their Sister Love booth on Friday afternoon at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.