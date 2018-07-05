Clear Indications That Your Child Needs To See A Doctor

A child’s illness is a difficult experience for any parent. Many troubles can be avoided if the symptoms are recognized in time.

Kiddy First decided to tell you about seven important signs of a child’s poor health that should not be ignored.

1. Mole growth

If a spot that is asymmetric, irregular in color, or large (more than 6 mm) appears on the body, or an existing mole starts to grow, these are signs that show your child has to see a doctor.

2. Hair loss

The source of this problem is, most likely, hidden inside the body. The reason is probably a lack of vitamins. To find out the real reason, it is necessary to see a pediatrician.

3. Mood and behavior swings

A sudden reduction in appetite, troubles with sleep, or decreased motion are important reasons to see a doctor.

4. Increase in head size

The fontanelle is absolutely normal for babies. It will close in time, but it should not grow bigger. If it happens, it can be a sign of some disease.