10 Things Ghanaian Girls Say Instead Of 'I Love You'

By nature, women are shy to be the ones to propose or be the first to break the ‘I love’ you ice. But I believe Ghanaian women are worse when it comes to expressing their feelings.”They can’t tell you to your face “I love you” because of some archaic societal norms.

No matter how much they have fallen for a guy, they will still beat around the bush whiles using shyness as the excuse to express their feelings.

Luckily, there are several expressions they use when they are into you and want you to approach them with a love proposal.

Ghpage.com presents you with 8 basic things Ghanaian Girls Say Instead Of ” I Love You”.

1. ‘ I don’t want your girlfriend to come and beat me o!’

Women are clever creatures. She wants to know if it’s safe for her to keep crushing on you. You know not every lady want to share a man. She asks you that question to find out if you have a girlfriend or not.

2. ‘Is there a light in your house?’

This expression really came up when Ghana experienced the power shortage (Dumsor). It’s no surprise she may not have a light in her house —but the issue here is, why you?

She most likely has girlfriends she could have easily visited but she chose to call you and ask that. The answer is simple. This means she wants to come over to your house and hang out, but she is looking for an excuse to avoid making it obvious.

3. ‘You can’t even call me sometimes’

Genuinely it could be she just wants to hear from you but 9 out of 10 times, She misses you and wish you are in her life. Don’t miss the chance bro. ‘You can’t even call me sometimes’ is the code for ‘I miss you’.

4. The little thing you do, then she gets angry

She gets angry easily with the little things you do. Little things you do she gets pissed at you. If you decide to ignore her too she gets angry. Look closer, she is definitely in love with you. She is just frustrated you don’t see it.

5. ‘Won’t you come and take me out?’

If she keeps nagging you with ‘Won’t you come and take me out. It’s her own way of asking you to ask her on a date.

6. ‘You just forgot about me’

When a lady friend of yours keep asking you this, it means she wants you in her life. She wants you to keep thinking about her and possibly ask her out. Don’t miss this chance. It’s her way of saying “I miss you”

7. ‘Have you eaten?

Bro, she is not your mother neither is she your wife so why always that question. Look sharp. She is communicating something to you. She cares about you a lot and wants you to see it.

8. ‘I hate you’

One thing about Ghanaian ladies is that they are the queens when it comes to reversed psychology. The constants ‘I hate you’ is her way of telling you she loves you.

9. ” How is your family”

It’s normal for her to ask once in a while if your family is ok. But if it becomes an obsession, then she is telling you she wishes to meet them in a special way one day. She is definitely sending you ” I love you ” message.

10. She keeps judging your appearance”

When what you wear and how you look constantly matters to her. She is indirectly tailoring you to fit her desires. Be bold and tell her what you think about her. She has already fallen for you.

These are some of the ways a Ghanaian ladies say ” I love you’ or already in love with you. She just needs you to take the first step.

Are there some other ways we missed? Let’s get interactive in the comment section. We can always update the list.