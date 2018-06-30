modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Home & Food

Recipe; Groundnut Sauce Wrap To Light Up Your Weekend

Auntbina's Kitchen
Photo credit- Aunt Bina
Ingredients
¼ Cup Oil
½ Onion, Chopped
2 Eggs
1 Tsp Salt
1 Tsp Black Pepper
1 Sausage
2 Tomatoes, Blended
5 Cloves Garlic, Crushed
2 Tbsps Groundnut Paste
½ Cup Water
Flat Bread
2 Strips Bacon
Method
1. In a pan add oil, onion. Beat eggs with salt and black pepper. Add eggs to pan and cook for about 1 min on each side.

2. In another pan fry sausage until brown.
3. In a pot on medium heat, add tomatoes, garlic, groundnut paste, water and cook for 2 mins.

4. Lay flat bread on a surface, spread groundnut sauce, add fried egg, bacon and cut sausages. Wrap it well.

5. Grill on medium with Binatone grill for about 5 mins.

