Recipe; Groundnut Sauce Wrap To Light Up Your Weekend

Photo credit- Aunt Bina

Ingredients

¼ Cup Oil

½ Onion, Chopped

2 Eggs

1 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Sausage

2 Tomatoes, Blended

5 Cloves Garlic, Crushed

2 Tbsps Groundnut Paste

½ Cup Water

Flat Bread

2 Strips Bacon

Method

1. In a pan add oil, onion. Beat eggs with salt and black pepper. Add eggs to pan and cook for about 1 min on each side.

2. In another pan fry sausage until brown.

3. In a pot on medium heat, add tomatoes, garlic, groundnut paste, water and cook for 2 mins.

4. Lay flat bread on a surface, spread groundnut sauce, add fried egg, bacon and cut sausages. Wrap it well.

5. Grill on medium with Binatone grill for about 5 mins.