4 Simple Steps To Draw Your Eyebrow Like A Pro

Photo credit-Youtube

1) Brush out your well - shaped eyebrow with an eyebrow brush

2) Draw two slanted parallel lines, first line just below the lower brow and the second a little above the upper brow, then fill the brows with your eyebrow pencil, brow gel or brow filler

3) Join both lines form an arch and begin to draw down a line which should not be too long

4) Blend out the eye pencil colour by using the eyebrow brush, using a well angled eyeliner brush, highlight the brows with concealer

There goes your perfectly drawn eyebrow in no time